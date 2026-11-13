U2 calls their songwriting process "functionally dysfunctional"

Fifty years after U2 began, and as their latest album launches to strong critical reviews, the band members say their songwriting process is "chaotic" and "functionally dysfunctional," in a wide-ranging interview with Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning" and the podcast "Alchemy with Anthony Mason."

The interview will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 15th (9:00 AM ET) on the CBS Television Network, streamed on Paramount+, and featured in full on a special edition of Mason's "Alchemy" podcast, dropping Sunday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The four band members – Bono, Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Larry Mullen, Jr. – open up about their songwriting process; returning to the school in Ireland where they met; their new album, "Carnaval de Luz" (released Friday); their upcoming tour; Mullen's return to drumming after surgery; and their legacy.

Watch an excerpt:

ANTHONY MASON: Do you guys write the same way you've always written? Has that process changed?

BONO: It's chaotic.

MASON: Is it?

THE EDGE: Nicely chaotic.

BONO: Very functionally dysfunctional … you would be shocked at just how raw it is and how just about to collapse.

THE EDGE: We're not precious in any way. Until almost the record is in the store, we will try and improve and change and develop.

MASON: You can drive yourself nuts doing that.

THE EDGE: Yeah. Yeah. We do.



The Edge also revealed how he woke up one morning to write a treatment for a sequel to the hit holiday classic, "Elf."

"CBS Sunday Morning" airs Sundays (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET) on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

New episodes of "Alchemy with Anthony Mason" drop Wednesdays (7:00 a.m. ET) on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Follow ALCHEMY on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Rebecca Castagna, Anthony Mason and Alex Mason are executive producers.