U.S. military finishes renaming bases that previously honored Confederates

The Army has finished renaming nine installations that previously honored confederate generals with the redesignation Friday of Fort Gordon in Georgia to Fort Eisenhower.

The Defense Department has until the end of the year to complete the recommendations of the congressionally mandated Naming Commission. The Naming Commission was tasked with identifying items in the U.S. military named after figures from the confederacy.

The commission's final recommendations included renaming nine installations across the country named after Confederate generals.

Fort Gordon, in Augusta, Georgia, is the last installation to receive its new name. The redesignation to Fort Eisenhower took place in an official ceremony Friday morning.

Fort Gordon was named for Major Gen. John Gordon, who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and was considered one of Robert E. Lee's most trusted generals. After the Civil War, he served as a U.S. senator and governor of Georgia.

The new name honors President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who also led the D-Day invasion of Normandy in World War II as an Army five-star general.

In its recommendation for the new name, the Naming Commission said, "Eisenhower's extensive military experience as a combined and allied commander, and as a U.S. President symbolizes the professionalism, excellence, and joint nature of the base's mission."

The installation is the home of the U.S. Army's Signal Corps, Cyber Command, and Cyber Center of Excellence.

Defense Department

It is also where Eisenhower delivered his farewell remarks to the U.S. military after departing the presidency and retiring from national service in 1961, according to the Naming Commission.

These are the other eight installations that have received new names:

Fort Benning, Georgia – renamed Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore

Fort Bragg, North Carolina – renamed Fort Liberty after the value of liberty.

Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. – renamed Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker.

Fort Hood, Texas – renamed Fort Cavazos after Gen. Richard Cavazos.

Fort Lee, Virginia – renamed Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

Fort Pickett, Virginia – renamed Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot.

Fort Polk, Louisiana. – renamed Fort Johnson after Sgt. William Henry Johnson.

Fort Rucker, Alabama – renamed Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel, Sr.

In addition to renaming the nine installations, the Naming Commission recommended renaming hundreds of other items, including streets and buildings on military installations.

The Army, the service branch with the most items to rename or remove, has redesignated all existing streets that were named for individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America, according to an Army spokesperson. The U.S. The Postal Service updated its systems to ensure mail delivery won't be disrupted.

By Jan. 1, 2024, the Army plans to complete its re-designations of these buildings and other real property assets.

The Naming Commission estimated it would cost about $62.5 million to implement all of its recommendations across the military.