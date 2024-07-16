U.S. military recommends permanently dismantling pier that's helping deliver aid into Gaza, sources say

U.S. Central Command has recommended permanently dismantling the Gaza pier, according to two U.S. officials.

The pier, bedeviled by bad weather and mechanical malfunctions, has been in operation for only about 20 days since it was installed in May. In those 20 days, it has managed to deliver nearly 20 million pounds of aid.

The pier is currently in Ashdod, Israel, and the Pentagon has already announced it will soon cease operations, although there was a chance that it would be installed one final time to deliver the remaining aid supplies from Cyprus.

"The pier has always been intended as a temporary solution, and it will conclude its mission soon, but as of today, I don't have any announcements to make in terms of when the mission will officially conclude," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Tuesday.

The Pentagon has not announced a final decision, but commanders in charge of the operation have now recommended pulling the plug.

President Biden previewed the temporary maritime corridor to help deliver aid to Gaza in his State of the Union address in March. The pier was part of the administration's effort to supplement the amount of aid reaching Palestinians by trucks via road and by air drops.

The plan called for about 1,000 U.S. forces to construct and operate the maritime corridor without stepping foot in Gaza. Since the beginning of the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel, Mr. Biden has said that no U.S. boots would enter Gaza.

The corridor is made up of a floating dock out in the eastern Mediterranean where ships bring aid from Cyprus that is then transferred to U.S. military support vessels. The vessels then transport the aid to the pier attached to the shore for trucks to drive into Gaza.

The Defense Department never set a timeline for how long the temporary pier would be in place, but officials said weather has historically been hospitable between May and August.

However, rough weather delayed the initial installment of the pier, and then in late May, broke pieces of it that were quickly repaired. Since then, the U.S. military has detached the pier and placed it at the Port of Ashdod several times to wait out choppy seas.

The reinstallation of the U.S.-built floating pier on the coast in the Wadi Gaza area of central Gaza, on July 10, 2024. Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last Thursday, Mr. Biden in a press conference said he was disappointed with the corridor.

"I've been disappointed that some of the things that I've put forward have not succeeded as well, like the port we attached from Cyprus. I was hopeful that would be more successful," Biden said.

The Defense Department estimated constructing and operating the pier would cost $230 million.