U.S. launches strikes against Iran to retaliate for attacks on 3 tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Washington — U.S. forces began launching strikes Tuesday against Iran to retaliate for the regime's attacks on commercial ships, U.S. Central Command said.

The retaliatory strikes are in response to attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps over the past two days on three commercial vessels that were traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted on X.

The attacks on the three tankers in the strait, which were confirmed by two U.S. officials, marked a sharp escalation that threatens to unravel the fragile diplomatic effort aimed at restoring security to one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

The Iranian attacks on the commercial shipping vessels come on the heels of Iran's drone strike on a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel last week and just after Washington and Tehran had agreed to suspend hostilities and pursue indirect negotiations over maritime security following months of military confrontation.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency issued warnings of one attack on Monday and two Tuesday without naming the vessels targeted.

One of the attacks was carried out by an uncrewed aerial vehicle or drone, according to the advisories, while the other two tankers were targeted by unknown projectiles. No casualties were reported.

In a statement Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it condemned the Islamic Republic of Iran's targeting of the Vijian, a Saudi tanker, and Rakiyat, a Qatari tanker.

The U.S. on Tuesday also revoked Iran's general license to export oil in response to Iran's strikes against the three vessels.

"The Office of Foreign Assets Control is revoking GL X, which authorized the sale of Iranian oil," a U.S. official told CBS News. "As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based."

The U.S. official added: "Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior. Iran's actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences. Our negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal."

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said the U.S.' revocation of the Iranian oil sales licenses "constitutes a blatant violation of Article 10, and the subsequent military operations of this country against Iran also constitute a serious violation of Articles 1 and 2 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding."

Gharibabadi also warned that Iran would "take decisive actions to safeguard its national interest and security" because of Israel's actions in Lebanon and the U.S.' "threatening statements against Iran."