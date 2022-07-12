U.S. drone strike kills ISIS leader in Syria

A U.S. strike in northwestern Syria killed the leader of ISIS in Syria Tuesday, according to U.S. Central Command.

The drone strike targeted Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria and one of the top five leaders of ISIS overall, and an unnamed senior ISIS leader who works closely with al-Agal was seriously injured in the strike, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

An initial review by the U.S. military indicated there were no civilian casualties in the strike.

"ISIS continues to represent a threat to the U.S. and partners in the region," CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

He added that "CENTCOM maintains a sufficient and sustainable presence in the region and will continue to counter threats against regional security."

In February, ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew himself up during a U.S. military raid in Syria.

Tuesday's strike comes as President Biden is about to leave for his first trip to the Middle East as president.