Politics

U.S. drone strike kills ISIS leader in Syria

By Eleanor Watson

A U.S. strike in northwestern Syria killed the leader of ISIS in Syria Tuesday, according to U.S. Central Command. 

The drone strike targeted Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria and one of the top five leaders of ISIS overall, and an unnamed senior ISIS leader who works closely with al-Agal was seriously injured in the strike, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. 

An initial review by the U.S. military indicated there were no civilian casualties in the strike. 

"ISIS continues to represent a threat to the U.S. and partners in the region," CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

He added that "CENTCOM maintains a sufficient and sustainable presence in the region and will continue to counter threats against regional security." 

In February, ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew himself up during a U.S. military raid in Syria. 

Tuesday's strike comes as President Biden is about to leave for his first trip to the Middle East as president. 

First published on July 12, 2022 / 11:28 AM

