Two female officers in Livonia make history serving as lieutenants at the same time

The Livonia Police Department promoted Stacy Hayne (left) and Jessica Sabbadin to lieutenant, making it the first time the department had two women serve in that role at the same time. Livonia Police Department

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Livonia Police Department announced it promoted two officers as lieutenants, making it the first time the department had two women serve in that role at the same time.

According to a social media post, the department promoted Lt. Stacy Hayne and Lt. Jessica Sabbadin.

"This serves as a powerful reminder of the equality and inclusivity within the law enforcement profession, where anyone can thrive," the department said.

Hayne has been a member of the department for 13 years, while Sabbadin has worked with Livonia police for 23 years, mostly in the detective bureau.