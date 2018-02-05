2 children found stabbed to death in Mass. home

BROCKTON, Mass. -- Officials in Massachusetts say two young children were found stabbed to death in an apartment on Monday afternoon, CBS Boston reports. A 911 call from a neighbor led investigators to the third-floor apartment in Brockton, city officials say.

City Councilor-At-Large Moises Rodrigues told the station he received a recorded call from Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter alerting him to the stabbing.

In a press conference with Carpenter Monday afternoon, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz would not comment on the cause of death, or whether any adults were found in the home, saying these details were part of an active investigation. Authorities have not yet positively identified the victims, but believe they are 5 and 8 years old.

"We continue to look for any and all kids that have an affiliation with this apartment, or even know people in this apartment," Cruz told reporters.

A neighbor told NBC10 Boston that four children lived in the apartment.

No arrests have been announced, but Carpenter said "we don't have reason to believe that anyone else is at risk."

"A terrible thing happened in this apartment," Cruz said. "We need to make sure we get to the bottom of it as best as we can and as quickly as we can."

Officials are asking anyone who may have information to call detectives at 508-584-8120.