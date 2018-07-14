CBSN
CBS/AP July 14, 2018, 7:56 AM

Police search for paraglider who flew over resort where Trump is staying

LONDON -- Scottish police say they are trying to trace a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the golf resort that President Donald Trump is staying at. Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over the Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offense.

Greenpeace said the glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. The group claimed that the protest forced Mr. Trump to take cover, with a statement saying "as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot."

It said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived. 

Mr. Trump is spending the weekend at the Turnberry resort, preparing for his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

He tweeted Saturday he "will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise!"

Thousands of people are expected to join anti-Trump protests across Scotland on Saturday. 

In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over President's Trump's resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland, with a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par," shortly after Mr. Trump arrived at the hotel. 

John Linton/AP
