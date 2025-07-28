Turks and Caicos Islands' first mass shooting kills 3, injures 10, police say

Three young men were killed and 10 others injured early Sunday at a popular nightspot in the Turks and Caicos Islands in what authorities called the British territory's first mass shooting in recent history. The shooting took place on the most populous island, Providenciales.

The injuries ranged from minor to serious, Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey said. Nine of the individuals injured had gunshot wounds, acting Gov. Anya Williams said.

The hospital in Providenciales was on lockdown to protect those being treated for their injuries, Williams said. At least two of those injured were flown overseas for further treatment, she said.

At least four suspects were involved in the shooting, but no one has been arrested, according to Bailey, who called it "deeply disturbing."

"We are now having a gangland-type slaying, and a lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in our Haitian communities," Premier Charles Washington Misick said at a press conference.

He called on the Haitian community to cooperate with police, saying some of them know how guns are being smuggled into the Turks and Caicos Islands.

"What is happening here is unlike anything we've ever seen before," he said. "This is not a situation we should accept."

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the capture of the suspects, Bailey said. A motive had not yet been determined.

The shooting comes as the archipelago cracks down on illegal immigration.

An estimated 10,900 Haitians live in the Turks and Caicos Islands, representing a third of the territory's population. Around 80% of Haitians live in Providenciales, and 20% have permanent residency, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs office.

The U.S. State Department's travel advisory for Turks and Caicos Islands is a Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution.

The primary reason for that is crime, the department says. "Most crime occurs in Providenciales. Police may have limited investigatory resources," the advisory says.

The department's advice for Americans who choose to travel to the islands includes "avoid walking alone and at night" and "do not physically resist any robbery attempt."