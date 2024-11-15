Heavy turbulence forces Scandinavian Airlines flight bound for Miami to return to Europe

Extreme turbulence Thursday over Greenland forced a Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm to Miami to turn around and return to Europe.

Dramatic video from Scandinavian Airlines Flight 957 showed the severe turbulence that left some of the 254 passengers screaming and the cabin littered with debris.

There were no reports of any serious injuries on the flight.

The pilots chose to make a U-turn and fly about five hours back to Copenhagen, where the plane was inspected for damage.

In a statement provided to CBS News, the airline said it has "the best facilities and staff for this level of inspection" at Copenhagen Airport, and it "therefore decided to reroute the aircraft here, where both hangar space and qualified technicians were available."

It added that flying the plane to Miami "would have resulted in it being grounded for an extended period, leading to multiple cancellations."

Former National Transportation Safety Board chair Robert Sumwalt questioned why the pilots didn't choose a closer airport.

"If the structural integrity of the airplane was in question, they should have landed at the nearest suitable airport," Sumwalt said. "The question will be, did they return to Copenhagen out of convenience, or did they do it because they thought that was the safest path?"

Researchers believe climate change may be a factor in severe turbulence becoming more common. A 2023 study published in the journal of Geophysical Research Letters found a 55% increase in turbulence over the North Atlantic since 1979.

"During this time of year, typically, there can be some stronger turbulence," said Laura Einsetler, an airline captain who flies through that area. "We always try to avoid these type of areas."



The Federal Aviation Administration says injuries due to turbulence are rare. Sumwalt says wearing a seatbelt is key.

"There's some technology out there that can really keep people from getting hurt," Sumwalt said. "And that technology is called a seatbelt."