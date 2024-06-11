Singapore Airlines offering compensation to those injured during severe turbulence

Following a severely turbulent flight that injured more than 100 passengers last month, Singapore Airlines has announced it will offer compensation to those effected during the traumatic trip, including help with medical expenses.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 was on its way from London to Singapore on May 20 when it was diverted to Bangkok, Thailand after experiencing violent turbulence that left some people so injured, they needed spinal surgeries. A 73-year-old British man also died on the flight, but he was believed to have suffered a heart attack during the turbulence, CBS News' partner network BBC News reported.

Of the 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, more than 100 were treated at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital and at least 20 were in intensive care immediately after the incident.

The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after the flight was diverted to land at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand after encountering severe turbulence, May 21, 2024. Reuters/Stringer

To apologize for the traumatic experience, Singapore Airlines announced on Tuesday it would offer $10,000 U.S. to those who suffered injuries during the flight.

"For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so," the company wrote on social media. It is unclear how many passengers suffered serious injuries and will receive higher compensation.

Those who require long-term medical care after the incident were offered an advance payment $25,000 U.S. "to address their immediate needs," the airline said. The airline has been covering medical expenses and has helped fly family members of the injured to Bangkok.

Emergency medics assess and treat people affected by severe turbulence on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, in a triage area at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, May 21, 2024, after the flight from London to Singapore was diverted to the Thai airport. Pongsakornr Rodphai via Reuters

Singapore Air is also refunding the air fare for all passengers on the flight – even if they weren't injured – and provided $1,000 for the expense of leaving Bangkok.

During the incident, the plane dropped from an altitude of about 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet in about five minutes, according to tracking data from the FlightAware.

It was about 10 hours into the flight after the plane crossed the Andaman Sea and was nearing the Thai coast when the rough ride began. There were thunderstorms in the area, and while many associate turbulence with storms, climatologists say the world's fast-warming oceans, caused by climate change, could also contribute to flight turbulence.