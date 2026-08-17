Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder was an "act of revenge," prosecutor tells jury in trial of accused mastermind

Opening statements began Monday in the trial of a man accused of orchestrating the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, the start of weeks of testimony revisiting what happened on a Las Vegas night nearly 30 years ago.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, is charged with murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in Shakur's death. He pleaded not guilty, but if convicted, he faces life in prison.

Davis entered the courtroom in a blue suit and tie and scanned the audience to see who was there before sitting next to his lawyer Michael Sanft once the jury was sworn in and seated.

Members of Shakur's family, including his stepbrother Maurice "Mopreme" Shakur, sat quietly in the front row of the courtroom behind prosecutors.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal showed jurors a picture of the Mike Tyson fight with the date "September 7, 1996" and showed video of Shakur's entourage attacking Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson.

"On September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur publicly, on camera, participated in a humiliating beating of Duane Davis's nephew, Orlando Anderson," he said. "Then, two and a half hours later ... Tupac is gunned down in a drive-by shooting from a white Cadillac in an act of revenge."

Palal said Davis did not pull the trigger, but had handed the gun to someone sitting in the back seat of his car and ordered that person to shoot the rapper.

"Let's be clear, Duane Davis did not pull the trigger. But he did plan the shooting in retaliation of the beating of his nephew," Palal said. "Remarkably, you will learn that from Duane Davis himself."

By contrast, Sanft questioned why the Clark County DA's office did not charge Davis years ago, CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported from inside the courtroom.

"No one corroborates any of this," Sanft told the jury, adding: "What facts do they have after 30 years?"

Duane Davis appears in court during opening arguments for his murder trial, related to the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, at Clark County District Court Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. Steve Marcus/Pool Photo via AP

The long-unsolved drive-by shooting gripped the hip-hop community, partly because no one was charged until Davis was indicted in 2023.

Shakur remains a cultural icon and is considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, despite dying at 25. He was nominated for six Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

In recent years, he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, had a street in Oakland named in his honor and inspired a character in the upcoming video game "Stranger than Heaven."

A few fans lined up early Monday for a coveted seat in the courthouse to watch the first day of testimony. Din Malone took a bus from Denver and hopes to stay for the entire trial.

"As a brother and a fan, I felt like he talked through his music," said Malone, who wore a Tupac shirt and played Shakur's music from his phone while waiting to get inside.

Over the course of the trial, which could span weeks, prosecutors plan to call 35 to 45 potential witnesses, and the defense will call only a handful to testify.

Maurice Shakur recently told The Associated Press that sitting through the trial will be retraumatizing for the family, but it's important to be there.

"We're gonna stand by Pac as we always have," he said.



All eyes on Tupac

Along with Shakur's family, friends and fans traveled to Las Vegas to show their support during jury selection.

Darryl Harper, a veteran music producer who collaborated with Shakur at Death Row Records on songs released after the 1996 shooting, said he booked a plane ticket as soon as the latest trial date was set.

"He became a personal friend of mine as I worked with him almost every day of his last days here," said Harper, who flew in from his home in Georgia.

Shakur's cousins Kendrick Lesane and William Lesane flew in from Atlanta last week. William Lesane said he wants someone held accountable.

"For me, justice has long left the station 30 years ago," he said.

Prosecutors allege Davis was the shot-caller

The gunfire that killed Shakur came from a white Cadillac that Davis was riding in with three others, all of whom have since died.



In 2008, Davis spoke to investigators looking into the deaths of Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace. During the investigation, Davis was under an agreement that what he said about Shakur's killing couldn't be used against him. But nearly 10 years later, Davis published a book with those details and participated in media interviews in which he laid out his role in the shooting.

This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the bloodied driver's seat that was occupied by Marion "Suge" Knight in a car rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996, in Las Vegas. AP

The book and his public statements revived the Las Vegas investigation and became key pieces of evidence, prosecutors say.

"Had he decided to never write the book, he would not, probably, have ever been prosecuted for the crime," prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo recently said.

Defense argues that the book is fictionalized

Sanft says Davis co-authored the book "Compton Street Legend" to make money, not to tell the truth. He argues it's impossible to tell which parts - if any - Davis wrote and which parts author Yusuf Jah penned.

Jah, who is on the list of potential witnesses, recently told an investigator he didn't believe Davis fully read his own book, according to court documents.

On Monday, Sanft said Davis was not charged years ago "because they knew he was full of crap," KLAS-TV reported.

Prosecutors say the book is sensationalized but that they'll show "what is true, what is exaggeration, and what is an outright lie," they wrote in court documents.

Davis recently told Las Vegas television station Fox 5 that he actually wasn't there the night Shakur was shot. In his book though, he says he carpooled from Los Angeles to Las Vegas that night to watch the same boxing match Shakur attended. It describes where he stayed and the events before and after Shakur was shot.