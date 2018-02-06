CBSN
CBS/AP February 6, 2018, 9:30 AM

No East Coast tsunami warning, National Weather Service says

Some people on the East Coast got a push alert on their phones about a tsunami warning, but the National Weather Service says it was just a test. Meteorologist Hendricus Lulofs said there was a glitch Tuesday during a routine test.

That meant users of some mobile apps received what looked like an actual warning. 

To clarify the error, the National Weather Service sent out a tweet that reads in part: "A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect."

Lulofs said the National Weather Service is trying to sort what happened. 

The push alert comes less than a month after Hawaii emergency management officials said an alert sent to mobile phones and televisions warning of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on was a false alarm. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News