No East Coast tsunami warning, National Weather Service says

Some people on the East Coast got a push alert on their phones about a tsunami warning, but the National Weather Service says it was just a test. Meteorologist Hendricus Lulofs said there was a glitch Tuesday during a routine test.

That meant users of some mobile apps received what looked like an actual warning.

To clarify the error, the National Weather Service sent out a tweet that reads in part: "A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect."

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect #chswx #gawx #savwx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2018

Lulofs said the National Weather Service is trying to sort what happened.

The push alert comes less than a month after Hawaii emergency management officials said an alert sent to mobile phones and televisions warning of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on was a false alarm.