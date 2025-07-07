Passengers at some U.S. airports no longer have to remove footwear, sources say

Passengers at some airports across the U.S. no longer have to remove their shoes during regular preflight security checks, two sources familiar with the change confirmed to CBS News on Monday.

The change appears to be a phased approach, sources said, and the first airports where the no-shoes requirement is expiring include: Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina.

However, CBS News correspondents at Los Angeles International Airport and New York City's LaGuardia Airport reported Monday night that they and other passengers didn't have to take off their shoes.

Travelers with TSA PreCheck already didn't have to remove their footwear. In order to have PreCheck, travelers must submit an application and go through a clearance process with the TSA.

The change comes amid reports that the Transportation Security Administration has let the security rule expire for fliers going through the standard TSA screening lines.

In a statement to CBS News on Monday, TSA said the agency and the Department of Homeland Security "are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

and contributed to this report.