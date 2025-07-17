Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem says TSA may change rules about liquids on flights

Air travelers may soon see another change when passing through security checkpoints at airports, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggesting there may be changes to current TSA restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags.

The potential change in policies around carrying liquids on flights comes after Noem on July 8 said passengers at airports no longer have to remove their shoes during regular TSA security checks. That change went into effect immediately.

Speaking at a conference hosted Wednesday by publication The Hill, Noem said she's questioning "everything TSA does" and spoke of possible changes to the amount of liquids travelers can tote in their carry-on baggage. Under current TSA guidance, travelers can carry liquids in travel-sized containers of 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item in their carry-on bag.

"The liquids, I'm questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be," Noem said. "We have put in place in TSA a multilayered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it's still as safe."

She gave no details about precisely what those changes might be or how quickly travelers could expect to see them.

Travelers generally must empty or throw away their water bottles before going through a TSA checkpoint, or else pack containers with more than 3.4 ounces of liquid in their checked baggage. There are exceptions for medications and baby formula.

The TSA has been exploring the liquids issue for years, former TSA Administrator John Pistole told CBS News' Kris Van Cleave earlier this month. The TSA has been installing new computed tomography, or CT, checkpoint scanners at airports, which generates a 3-D image of a bag's content and which can automatically detect other potential security hazards.

When were liquids restricted on planes?

The rules for liquids on flights were a response to a 2006 incident in which authorities foiled a plot to used liquid explosives smuggled aboard carry-on luggage to blow up planes.

Ever since the guidelines were adopted, TSA checkpoints have been the scene of travelers quickly guzzling water, digging through luggage to find and discard a too-large tube of hair gel, and chucking jars of everything from jam to coffee that didn't meet the size requirement.

The regulations also triggered myriad discussions — sometimes arguments — over what constitutes a liquid. Yogurt? Peanut butter? Jam and jelly? All are currently restricted to containers no bigger than 3.4 ounces as detailed on an extensive list that TSA maintains on its website titled "What can I bring?"

Noem also laid out her vision for the future of airport travel during the talk Wednesday.

"Hopefully, the future of an airport, where I'm looking to go is that you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner and go right to your plane," she said. "It takes you one minute."