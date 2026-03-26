Trump's signature will be featured on U.S. paper currency, a presidential first, Treasury says

The Treasury Department plans to add President Trump's signature to new U.S. paper currency, an unprecedented move for a sitting president, the department announced Thursday.

The addition of Mr. Trump's signature to paper currency will honor the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence this year, the department said.

"There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. The change will roll out this year, but few other details were immediately released.

Mr. Trump's signature will appear alongside Bessent's, the department said. U.S. paper currency has traditionally carried the signatures of Treasury officials.

The announcement comes after this month's approval of a final design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring Mr. Trump's likeness to mark America's 250th birthday on July 4.