Trump hosting White House dinner with financial industry execs

President Trump is planning to host a private dinner Wednesday with a group of Wall Street titans, sources told CBS News.

Among those invited to the White House event are JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, Ted Pick of Morgan Stanley, BlackRock's Larry Fink and David Solomon of Goldman Sachs, according to sources familiar with the event.

The dinner comes as Mr. Trump seeks to build stronger ties with the business community and press them to invest in U.S. manufacturing.

The president hosted more than a dozen tech industry tycoons at the White House in September, including the CEOs of Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta. And he's held one-on-one events in the Oval Office with a succession of tech and pharmaceutical executives, often to announce multibillion-dollar manufacturing deals.

Last month, JPMorgan Chase — which is by far the nation's largest bank in terms of deposits — announced plans to invest $1.5 trillion over the next decade to support "industries critical to national economic security and resiliency," including critical minerals, defense technology and artificial intelligence. That's up from $1 trillion in planned investments, the company said.

Mr. Trump often uses Wall Street as one barometer for his handling of the economy. In an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired earlier this month, he touted a recent S&P 500 record.

"We're doing really well, and everybody knows it," he said.

Bankers have also been pitching the Trump administration on why their company should handle the initial public offerings for mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, according to sources familiar with the matter. The two entities have been government-controlled since the 2008 financial crisis, but Mr. Trump has discussed returning them to financial markets for months.

But in some cases, portions of the business community have chafed at the president's policies. Stocks plunged in April when Mr. Trump unveiled hefty tariffs on dozens of countries. Though markets have recovered since then, many economists worry the tariffs could lead to higher prices and slower economic growth.

His pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates could also clash with Wall Street's strong preference for an independent Fed, and Mr. Trump has faced pushback from the pro-business Chamber of Commerce over a plan to charge hefty fees for high-skilled worker visas.

Mr. Trump's relationship with Dimon, who has helmed JPMorgan Chase since before the 2008 financial crisis, has oscillated for years. The president called Dimon a "Highly overrated Globalist" in 2023, after he talked up Mr. Trump's GOP primary rival, Nikki Haley. The following year, Mr. Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek he had "a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon."

Dimon cautioned in April that Mr. Trump's tariffs could slow economic growth, but told CNBC three months later that the tariffs had been "greatly moderated." He also supported the tax provisions in the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing federal regulators to combat alleged "debanking" of conservatives by financial institutions. JPMorgan Chase reported this month that it was "responding to requests from government authorities" regarding its internal policies.

Earlier this year, Dimon told "60 Minutes" he understood why Mr. Trump won in 2024, and believed people had "legitimate concerns" about issues like immigration.

"People were angry at whatever they called the state – the 'swamp.' Ineffective government. That people wanted kind of more pro-growth and pro-business policies, that they didn't want to be lectured to on social policies continuously," he said.