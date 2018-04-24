Trump welcomes Macron for White House arrival ceremony -- live stream

President Trump welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron for an arrival ceremony ahead of their day of meetings and the formal State Dinner Tuesday evening. A 21-gun salute and review of troops with almost 500 members of the five military branches kicks off the ceremony on the South Lawn. Members of the Trump administration and Cabinet, including Vice President Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Ivanka Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and White House chief of staff John Kelly greeted Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Mr. Trump and Macron are later expected to hold bilateral meetings and a joint news conference.