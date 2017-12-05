Trump welcomes business owners to White House -- live stream

President Trump is leading a discussion with business owners and families at the White House on Tuesday, as Republicans in the House and Senate forge ahead in their efforts to overhaul the nation's tax code and continue funding the federal government.

The meeting comes during a busy legislative week for Mr. Trump who is eyeing a major win for the administration with the GOP-crafted tax bill.

On Monday evening, House Republicans voted on moving the bill to conference where they hope to hash out any remaining differences between their plan and the Senate's before passing off to the president for a final signature.

According to the White House, the president's discussion with four families and business owners from around the country will revolve around how the tax bill will impact their own businesses and family life. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Crranza, two former small business owners, will also be in attendance.

The meeting also comes after Mr. Trump hosted Republican senators at the White House for lunch a few days before federal spending needed to keep agencies functioning beyond Friday runs out. The president said in remarks before their lunch in the Roosevelt Room that they're going to discuss the conference committee negotiations over the GOP tax overhaul, which he called the "mixer."

"It's a fantastic bill for the middle class," Mr. Trump said, adding that it will also spur job growth and benefit companies wanting to bring back money from overseas. "I view it as a tremendous bill for jobs and the middle class."