Trump and first lady visit Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are making a surprise trip to Arlington National Cemetery Thursday afternoon ahead of Memorial Day, since he's leaving for Japan on Friday and won't be in the U.S. to observe the holiday on Monday. The trip wasn't on the president's public schedule.

The last time the president visited Arlington National Cemetery was in December, after he said he regretted not visiting for Veterans Day when he was in France.

"I should have done that, I was extremely busy on calls for the country, we did a lot of calling as you know," Mr. Trump told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace in December. Wallace had asked Mr. Trump why he didn't commemorate Veterans Day Monday with a visit to the cemetery, since he was in Washington on Monday. He also pointed out that his predecessor, President Obama observed Veterans Day at Arlington every year that he was in Washington.

Mr. Trump is heading to Japan on Friday to meet Japan's new emperor, but will also watch a sumo wrestling event. Mr. Trump will also visit a Japanese warship during his trip.