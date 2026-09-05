Trump, Vance to speak at RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas

President Trump is set to deliver a keynote address Wednesday on the opening night of the Republican National Committee Midterm Convention in Dallas, a rare mid-cycle gathering of party leaders and delegates he's called as a way to rally the party faithful ahead of November's contests.

Vice President JD Vance, considered one of Mr. Trump's potential successors, is set to headline the second evening, but others reportedly considering 2028 presidential bids are also on the agenda.

RNC officials confirm other invited speakers include a mix of top Cabinet secretaries, top Republican congressional leaders, lawmakers with close ties to the president, and candidates in key House, Senate and gubernatorial contests. Exact speaking times are not yet announced, and other speakers are expected to be added to the roster.

Axios was first to report the confirmed speakers.

Among those slated to speak are former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt — who is now serving as an outside political adviser to the president — Donald Trump Jr., Attorney General Todd Blanche and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Absent from the current list of speakers are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Mr. Trump has frequently cited Rubio as a potential Vance running mate or future presidential nominee, while recent reports suggest Hegseth is considering a future White House bid, something his aides deny.

Among Capitol Hill leadership, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the second-ranking GOP senator, are slated to appear, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who has clashed publicly with Mr. Trump in recent months, is not. Mr. Thune is, however, expected to be in Dallas to attend fundraisers.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who has said he doesn't believe Vance will have the 2028 presidential contest to himself, is also invited to speak, as is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been lagging behind his Democratic opponent James Talarico in polling and fundraising in their Senate contest. However, on Saturday, Mr. Trump delivered his first major campaign contribution by donating $10 million from his MAGA Inc. super PAC to help Paxton's campaign.

Also scheduled to speak is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who recent polls suggest is narrowly edging his Democratic opponent, Gina Hinojosa.