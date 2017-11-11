Trump lights up Twitter with thoughts about Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un

President Trump fired off a series of unfettered tweets Saturday on his relationships with foreign leaders who often share tense relationships with the U.S. One tweet in particular took issue with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un where Mr. Trump felt insulted for being called "old" and in return called him "short and fat."

The bulk of the posts were about Russia and Vladimir Putin, who the president briefly met on the sidelines at the APEC Summit in Vietnam. There, Mr. Trump reportedly questioned Putin several times about Russian meddling in the 2016 election, an allegation Putin denied, which Mr. Trump said he believed.

Mr. Trump's Russia tweets expressed hope for better relations with Russia. The tweets also were aimed to discredit the worthiness of investigations and continuous reporting looking into the extent of Russia's interference and whether Mr. Trump officials had any role to play.

Met with President Putin of Russia who was at #APEC meetings. Good discussions on Syria. Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Still on Russia, Trump proceeded to toss former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Obama into the mix, declaring that his predecessor had "zero chemistry with Putin."

Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

On China and North Korea, Mr. Trump voiced optimism for progress in the region, claiming Chinese President Xi Jinping is now willing -- after meeting with him -- to apply stronger pressure on the reclusive dictatorship to help deter nuclear proliferation.

President Xi of China has stated that he is upping the sanctions against #NoKo. Said he wants them to denuclearize. Progress is being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2017

Finally, in one of the more bizarre tweets of the bunch, the president called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un out by name, claiming that Un had inflated already-existing criticisms of Mr. Trump by calling him "old." Mr. Trump then expressed an openness to maybe one day become friends with the dictator.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

The president's current stop along his nearly-two-week trip to Asia is in Hanoi, Vietnam, where he will be meeting with President Quang, whom with he will participate in a joint press conference. After that, he will wrap up his historic trip in the Philippines.