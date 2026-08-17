Trump welcomes teen lifeguard Ryder Williams and boy he rescued to Oval Office

Washington — Sixteen-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams and the 10-year-old boy he rescued from a rip current in Santa Cruz, California, last month were recognized in an Oval Office visit with President Trump on Monday.

Williams went viral for his dramatic July 25 rescue of Nathaniel Rai, who was caught in the treacherous surf. The young lifeguard held onto Nathaniel and sought to bring him to shore, despite powerful waves crashing around them. Mr. Trump praised Williams for his bravery, and congratulated Nathaniel for making it through the ordeal.

"We're honored to have all of you. And again, what you did was incredible," Mr. Trump said to the young lifeguard. "And everybody saw it. And you'd watch it over and over. I know when I first saw it, I said, 'Roll that back, I want to see that again. Is that really happening?'"

Nathaniel's father, Sumit Rai, was also in the Oval Office and thanked Ryder, saying he's "beyond grateful" for his son's rescue. Rai said he is grateful the family will get to celebrate his son's 11th birthday on Tuesday. Rai told "CBS Mornings" earlier this month his son was "a second or two away from dying" when Williams arrived.

"Maybe lifeguards don't get the credit they deserve," Mr. Trump said.

President Trump meets with Ryder Williams and Nathaniel Rai in the Oval Office on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Williams said lifeguards "try to fall back on their training" during dangerous moments.

The 16-year-old said he wants to be a firefighter when he's older.