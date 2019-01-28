Trump tears into Fox News reporters over border security coverage

In a departure from his usual warm embrace of the conservative-leaning Fox News, President Trump took to Twitter late Sunday to admonish the network and its coverage of border wall funding disputes, comparing its anchors to his frequent "Fake News" foes.

Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

"Never thought I'd say this but I think @JohnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!" the president tweeted. He later touted un-cited polling, claiming that his numbers are "so good" especially with Hispanics.

While it is unclear why specifically the president faulted Fox's reporting, both Roberts and Turner appeared on Fox News Sunday. On the show, Mr. Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told Roberts that he would be getting his border wall funding with or without an agreement from Congressional Democrats, suggesting the president would use his emergency powers to do so.

"It's better, John, to get it through legislation. That's the right way to do it, but at the end of the day, the president is going to secure the border one way or another," Mulvaney said Sunday.

Mulvaney's comments come as the president himself cast doubt that lawmakers could reach a deal over border security within the next three weeks.