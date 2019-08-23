China fires back with tariffs on another $75 billion of U.S. goods

China is hiking tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products, it said on Friday, deepening a trade war that threatens to tip the global economy into recession. The move comes in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned increase,

The tariffs of 10% and 5% take effect on two batches of goods on September 1 and December 15, the official Xinhua News Agency said. It gave no details of what goods would be affected but the timing matches Mr. Trump's planned duty hikes.

The list of more than 5,000 U.S. products includes agricultural products, crude oil, small aircraft and cars, Reuters reported.

The spiraling conflict over China's trade surplus and technology ambitions has fueled concern among companies and investors that it might drag down already weakening global economic growth.

Economists worry Trump's trade war with China could slow economic growth

Mr. Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods after talks broke down in May. He then postponed some tariffs until December 15 and took certain items off the tariff list, including Bibles.

China's government appealed to Mr. Trump this week to compromise in order to break a deadlock in negotiations.