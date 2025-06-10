Trump's tariffs can stay in place for now amid legal battle, appeals court rules

The wide-reaching tariffs imposed by President Trump on virtually every country can remain in place until at least the end of July, an appellate court said Tuesday evening.

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration's request to pause a lower court ruling that blocked the tariffs pending appeal. The appellate judges scheduled oral arguments in the case on July 31, meaning the tariffs are set to stay in effect until then unless there's further court action in the case.

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled last month that many of Mr. Trump's signature tariffs are illegal, including the 10% tariffs on virtually every U.S. trading partner — with higher "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of nations — and a set of tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. The appellate court quickly paused that ruling from taking effect until further notice — ahead of Tuesday's longer-lasting pause.

Tuesday's ruling was unsigned and did not include the court's reasoning.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.