Trump speaks on battle against ISIS — live updates

President Trump is speaking to the ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the State Department Wednesday as he looks to withdraw troops in a way his own Pentagon says could allow for ISIS to reclaim ground.

The president's address comes after he declared again that he intends to bring an end to "endless wars" overseas in his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress.

"As a candidate for president, I loudly pledged a new approach," Mr. Trump told the House chamber Tuesday night. "Great nations do not fight endless wars. "When I took office, ISIS controlled more than 20,000 square miles in Iraq and Syria -- just two years ago. Today, we have liberated virtually all of the territory from the grip of these bloodthirsty monsters. Now, as we work with our allies to destroy the remnants of ISIS, it is time to give our brave warriors in Syria a warm welcome home. I have also accelerated our negotiations to reach -- if possible -- a political settlement in Afghanistan."

The president's decision to withdraw from Syria coincided with the departure of Defense Secretary James Mattis, as well as the special envoy in the fight against ISIS, Brett McGurk, both of whom disagreed with the president on his plan to rapidly withdraw U.S. troops. The Republican-led Senate also rebuked the president with a resolution decrying the move to withdraw troops swiftly from Syria and pointing out the danger doing so could pose.