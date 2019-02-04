Fact checking Trump's State of the Union





CBSN President Trump's second State of the Union address provides an opportunity for him to make his case to Congress and the country, halfway through his term. But it also provides ample opportunity to offer statistics and claims that need to be checked. Here are some of the claims the commander-in-chief is making Tuesday night as he addresses the country, and the facts surrounding those claims.

Drug prices CLAIM: Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. FACTS: This is true. According to the National Institutes of Health, per capita prescription drug spending in the U.S. does exceed that of all other countries. This is largely driven by brand-name drug price increases that far surpass the consumer price index. Per capita spending in 2013 was $858 in the U.S., compared with an average of $400 for 19 other industrialized countries. And according to U.S. Health and Human Services, prices charged by drug manufacturers to wholesalers for Medicare Part B drugs are 1.8 times higher in the U.S. than in other countries for the top drugs. - Elizabeth Campbell



Women in the workforce CLAIM: America has more women in the workforce than ever before. FACTS: True, but more context is needed. The number of women working was 73.6 million as of January -- higher than ever before. But the portion of women who are employed is lower than it was in the two previous economic expansions. Today, 55.2 percent of women have a job. In September 2007, that figure was 56.8 percent. And in April 2000, 58 percent of women were employed, which is still the record high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. -- Irina Ivanova Collapse



Wage increases CLAIM: Wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades, and growing for blue collar workers, who I promised to fight for, faster than anyone else. FACTS: This is mostly true. Through January, average hourly wages grew 3.2 percent from a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They rose an even stronger 3.4 percent for non-managers, who represent the large majority of the U.S. workforce. That represents the fastest rate of wage growth in nearly a decade (not "in decades"), and is a sign that the economic expansion is finally reaching lower-paid and lower-skilled workers. But it's far lower than the pay growth seen in prior economic recoveries. At the peak of the previous two economic expansions, in 2000 and 2007, average workers' wages grew between 4 and 4.5 percent annually. -- Irina Ivanova/Carrie Rabin

