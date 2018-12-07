Trump speaks at national law enforcement conference in Kansas City

President Trump is in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday afternoon to speak at 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference organized by the Justice Department. His speech comes hours after he announced changes in his Cabinet, including tapping William Barr to be attorney general. Barr previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.

If confirmed, Barr will replace Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who was appointed by the president in November after he ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Several Democrats raised concerns about Whitaker because of his past criticism of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Whitaker is currently overseeing the investigation.

Mr. Trump talked to reporters before boarding Air Force One to travel to Missouri on Friday morning. The president called Barr a "terrific person" and a "brilliant man."

"He was my first choice from day one," Mr. Trump said about Barr.

Mr. Trump also officially named current State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. on Friday. A former host for Fox News, Nauert joined the administration last year.

"I am pleased to announce that Heather Nauert, Spokeswoman for the United States Department of State, will be nominated to serve as United Nations Ambassador," Mr. Trump tweeted on Friday.

CBS News' Major Garrett has reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's departure is imminent. When he spoke to reporters, Mr. Trump made no mention of Kelly. He did say that he would likely make an announcement about joint chiefs of staff leadership over the weekend.

Mr. Trump's trip to Kansas City also comes amid developments in the special counsel investigation. Mueller is expected to file memos on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Friday. Mr. Trump began his Friday with a Twitter tirade lashing out against Mueller and his investigation.

"Robert Mueller and Leakin' Lyin' James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest," Mr. Trump wrote in one tweet. Comey is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Friday.

Mr. Trump is expected to travel to Philadelphia tomorrow for the Army-Navy football game.