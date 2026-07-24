Trump orders signs placed outside Smithsonian museum warning of "inaccurate" information

Washington — President Trump on Friday ordered federal officials to install signs outside the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History that correct what he says is "inaccurate" information presented by the institution about American history.

Mr. Trump's directive cited a 162-page White House report released on July 4 that accused the museum of adopting "an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens."

The report, titled "Saving America's Story," demonstrates that Smithsonian leadership views "American history as a 'prime tool' to advance ideas of social justice and the radical transformation of our society," according to the president.

The report recommended that the history museum post signage above every entrance that reads: "Warning: the exhibits in this museum were prepared by people who don't want you to love your country."

Mr. Trump directed federal officials to install temporary signage along walkways that lead to the museum informing visitors about the report's findings and guiding them to other locations and resources "for accurate information regarding America's history."

The Smithsonian told CBS News it had no comment at this time in response to the executive order.