A top Cabinet secretary was with Trump when he took secret flight from Turkey

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was with President Trump last month when he secretly took a different plane from the publicly identified Air Force One aircraft from the NATO summit, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were on the decoy flight. The secretaries, who separated and maintained the line of succession, were aware the president was on another, secret plane.

White House aides Natalie Harp, Walt Nauta, and Dan Scavino were on the flight with Mr. Trump.

On July 8, Mr. Trump announced he would leave Ankara in the old Air Force One rather than a newer Qatari-donated jet that he had taken to the NATO summit. The president said he was switching planes "for old time's sake," and U.S. forces stationed at a British refueling stop would be able to check out the new plane, but CBS News has reported that the Secret Service advised he take the older plane for security reasons.

Mr. Trump told CBS News' Nancy Cordes on Tuesday night that the decision to take the secret flight was made by the military and Secret Service, who "wanted me to go in a different flight."

Mr. Trump said it was in response to a threat, which he called unsurprising, noting that he gets "a lot of threats."

"Any consequential president has a lot of threats," Mr. Trump told reporters.

Asked why it was too dangerous for him to fly on Air Force One, but not members of the press, he said: "I think, actually, the plane that I flew on was at greater risk."

July 8, 2026: This photo shows the other aircraft in the background, which President Trump reportedly took to U.K. Note: The catering truck in this photo at the rear of the plane in the foreground is not believed to be the one that covertly transported the president. This photo was taken at 8:26 p.m. local time, Ankara, Turkey. ABC News pool photo / Ena Suto

Video footage captured by the press showed the president walking up the stairs of the old Air Force One and disappearing into the plane, with a catering truck visible on the other side of the jet. Several minutes later, the truck pulled away and drove off to another U.S. government plane, which The Washington Post reported was an Air Force C-32A. The Washington Post first reported the secret plane trip, which had not been publicly disclosed until then.

Mr. Trump then flew from Ankara to a refueling stop in the United Kingdom on the separate plane while members of the press and the president's staff traveled the same route on Air Force One — and believed they were on board the same aircraft as the president.

While in Ankara, members of the press were told to keep the window shades in Air Force One's press cabin closed, reporters said at the time. Asked why the shades needed to be closed, Mr. Trump later told reporters they were "probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleazebags that we have to deal with."

In the U.K., Mr. Trump switched to the newer Air Force One, which was donated by the government of Qatar last year and retrofitted by the U.S. Air Force to serve as the new presidential plane. Mr. Trump spoke to members of the press while they flew across the Atlantic toward Washington, D.C.

The White House said in July that the Qatari-donated plane would be undergoing security upgrades, which Mr. Trump said would be "maxed out."