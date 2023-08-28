Trump scheduled for arraignment in Fulton County

Judge to set trial date for Trump; former chief of staff seeks to get election case moved

Former President Donald Trump will be the first of 19 co-defendants arraigned on Sept. 6 in a sweeping Georgia racketeering case accusing the group of scheming to overturn the state's 2020 election results, according to court dockets.

At 9:30 a.m., Trump will hear the 13 felony charges he faces and then is expected to enter a not guilty plea. Soon after, at 9:45 a.m., his former attorney Rudy Giuliani will go through the same process. Their co-defendants will continue in a 15-minute-increment procession until 3:15 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break at noon.

The extraordinary day of hearings comes after Trump surrendered to Fulton County authorities on Aug. 24, submitting to a booking photo that was quickly reprinted in publications around the world.

A combination picture shows police booking mugshots of former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted with him, including Rudy Giuliani, Ray Smith, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham, Kenneth Chesebro, David Shafer, John Eastman, Scott Hall, Harrison Floyd, Mark Meadows, Trevian Kutti, Shawn Still, Jeffrey Clark, Michael Roman, Misty Hampton, Stephen Cliffgard Lee and Robert Cheeley. FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via Reuters

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment on Aug. 15 accusing Trump and the 18 others of participating in a racketeering "criminal enterprise" that aimed to reverse the former president's 2020 electoral loss in Georgia.

It is not clear if Trump will attend the arraignment or seek a waiver of his appearance. An attorney for Trump did not return a request for comment.

The arraignment was scheduled, while lawyers for Trump were in court in Washington, D.C., for a hearing in another of his criminal cases. His attorneys in that matter — in which Trump's accused of four felonies in connection with his alleged efforts to overturn the national election results following his 2020 loss — sought a 2026 trial date, but the judge instead ruled that the trial would begin on March 4, 2024.

Trump is scheduled for trial the same month in a New York State case in which he's accused of 34 felony counts of falsification of business records.

In May 2024, Trump is scheduled for trial in a federal case in which he's accused of 40 felony counts related to "willful retention" of classified information after leaving the White House.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all cases, and accused prosecutors in each one of pursuing him for political gain.