Judge to set trial date for Trump; former chief of staff seeks to get election case moved The defense for former President Donald Trump wants a trial date in April 2026 for his election conspiracy case. D.C. federal Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set a date Monday. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows could learn if his Georgia election interference case could be moved to federal court. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports.