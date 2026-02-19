Trump says U.S. will contribute $10 billion to Board of Peace

Washington — President Trump on Thursday announced the United States will contribute $10 billion to the "Board of Peace" he established as part of his 20-point peace plan for Gaza, although the funding source isn't yet clear.

"I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace," Mr. Trump told representatives from roughly 50 countries on Thursday. "The president called that a "very small number when you look at that compared to the cost of war."

It's not clear where that funding will come from. The Trump administration has made drastic cuts to foreign aid, with the president insisting the U.S. needs to focus on its own needs first. The White House did not immediately respond to a request to share the funding source. Other countries are also donating to the funding efforts, although it's not yet clear how the board's funding and spending will be tracked.

The inaugural meeting of the board was held Thursday in Washington, D.C., amid a massive military buildup as the president decides whether to strike Iran. Scores of U.S. warplanes have joined an armada heading for the region.

At the peace meeting, Mr. Trump said Iran has about 10 days to make a deal ending its nuclear program, or "bad things will happen."

"Maybe we're going to make a deal," he said. "You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days."

Mr. Trump created the board to secure and rebuild the Gaza Strip, although he's suggested the board's mission may expand beyond that. Long critical of the United Nations, Mr. Trump said Thursday the United Nations has "great potential" but hasn't lived up to it. His peace board, he said, will be overseeing the United Nations in a way, although it's unclear how or under what authority.

"The Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly," he said.