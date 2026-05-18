Trump says he's called off plans for "scheduled attack of Iran" after request from Gulf partners

Washington — President Trump said Monday that he's called off a U.S. attack on Iran that had been "scheduled" for Tuesday, after the United States' Gulf partners requested it to allow for continued negotiations.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social Monday afternoon, following a request from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Iran says it's relayed an amended set of terms for a possible deal to the Trump administration, through Pakistani mediators.

"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond," Mr. Trump wrote.

"This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!" he continued in the post. "Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Mr. Trump also extended his original April 7 ceasefire indefinitely at the request of Pakistan's leaders.

Over the weekend, the president warned the "clock is ticking" for Iran to accept a peace agreement, saying there "won't be anything left of them" if the leaders of the Islamic Republic don't "get moving, FAST."

The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, continuing to roil the oil market and affect the sectors that depend on it.