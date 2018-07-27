Trump, RNC to send cash to Republican candidates nationwide

President's Trump re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) will be donating funds to 101 different candidates and incumbents in the 2018 midterm elections, according to a list provided to CBS News. The RNC and Trump campaign announced Thursday that they would be contributing funds to candidates in an effort to preserve the GOP's congressional majorities.

The Trump campaign said that it would contribute the maximum amount allowed by law to every candidate on the list. The RNC has also announced the transfer of 8 million dollars split evenly between the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). The announcements came as the latest filings show the RNC has raised over 213 million dollars for this election cycle, which is almost double the amount that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has raised.

The only Republican senator running for reelection in a state Hillary Clinton won – Nevada's Dean Heller – is on the list. So is Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican running for reelection who has lagged behind his Democratic opponent, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, in fundraising.

Nineteen of the GOP candidates and incumbents are in races that CBS News believes are competitive. Democrats need to win 23 seats this fall to flip the House and gain the majority.

The RNC and the Trump campaign will also distribute funds to candidates who are running in districts where Republicans aim to pick up seats. Some of those candidates include Danny Tarkanian, who is running in Nevada's 3rd congressional district, and Pete Stauber, who is running in Minnesota's 8th congressional district.

The three highest-ranking House Republicans running for reelection – Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers – are also on the list to receive funds.

The list also names a number of Republican senate candidates running against Democratic incumbents in states Mr. Trump won in 2016. Indiana's Mike Braun, Florida's Rick Scott, West Virginia's Patrick Morissey, North Dakota's Kevin Cramer, Ohio's Jim Renacci, Pennsylvania's Lou Barletta, Missouri's Josh Hawley and Montana's Matt Rosendale all make the cut for funds.

In a statement released Thursday, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said the president is committed to working with GOP candidates and Republican groups to elect more Republicans to Congress.

"President Trump needs more elected leaders in Congress to help him implement his America First agenda and together, I'm confident we can deliver," Parscale said in the statement.