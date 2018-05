Trump resurrects "covfefe" in White House video about the Laurel-Yanny debate

The White House is joining in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.

The White House on Thursday released a video via Twitter featuring various members of the staff weighing in. President Trump retweeted that video.

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says, "So clearly Laurel." Strategic-communications director Mercedes Schlapp says, "Yanny's the winner, Laurel's the loser."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pokes fun at her endless willingness to spin and bend the truth for the president, saying, "It's Laurel. But I could deflect and divert to Yanny if you need me to."

Vice President Mike Pence wants to know: "Who's Yanny?"

The video ends with Mr. Trump deadpanning, "I hear covfefe" — a reference to a botched tweet he wrote last year that was never explained.