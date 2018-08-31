Trump responds to leak of off-the-record comments in Bloomberg News interview

President Trump responded to a Toronto Star story about off-the-record comments he was alleged to have made about trade talks with Canada in an interview with Bloomberg News Thursday. The report said Mr. Trump had told Bloomberg in remarks that were not to be reported that he is not making compromises in trade negotiations with Canada. According to the Star, Mr. Trump told Bloomberg News reporters that he could not say this on the record because "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal." He also reportedly said that a deal with Canada would be "totally on our terms."

Mr. Trump tweeted on Friday afternoon that the report of his off-the-record comments was "more dishonest reporting."

"Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand!" Mr. Trump wrote, confirming that the accuracy of the report about his comments.

Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

The report clarified that while Bloomberg News had entered into an off-the-record agreement with Mr. Trump, the Toronto Star was not bound to any such agreement. The Star cited "a source" in its report. Bloomberg News did not comment about the off-the-record remarks to the Toronto Star.

Mr. Trump negotiated a trade deal with Mexico earlier this week, but has not made an agreement with Canada.

The White House did not directly respond to a request for comment by CBS News about whether Mr. Trump made those remarks.

"The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries," said Lindsay Walters, the White House deputy press secretary, said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference that "our government's approach is always to stay constructive, positive and engage on the substance of issues."

"We are also going to be unequivocal about always standing up for Canadians' rights and Canadians' interests. That is what people expect. That's what I'm going to do," Trudeau said.