Trump recommends Herman Cain for Federal Reserve

President Trump said Thursday that he has recommended former pizza executive Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board.

Cain, who sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2012, is a former pizza company executive and served on the Kansas City Fed from 1989-96.

During his 2012 presidential campaign, he famously touted an economic plan, the "9-9-9 Plan," which would have replaced the U.S. tax system with a flat 9 percent business, income and national sales tax. But his candidacy imploded after he was accused of sexual harassment during his time at the helm of the National Restaurant Association in the 1990s, and an Atlanta woman alleged they had an affair for 13 years.

President Trump also announced last week that he plans to nominate conservative economic analyst Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve Board for the other open seat on the seven-member board.