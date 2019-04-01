Federal Reserve pick Stephen Moore cited for unpaid alimony

President Trump last week said he would nominate Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve Board

A news report says he was held in contempt in 2012 for not paying $300,000 in alimony and other divorce payments

Last week Moore made headlines with news that he has a $75,000 lien for unpaid income taxes



New York - President Donald Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve Board was found in contempt of court for failing to pay $300,000 in alimony and other payments related to a divorce, according to a report by The Guardian.

Stephen Moore was reprimanded by a judge in November 2012 for not paying Allison Moore spousal support, child support and other money owed, the Guardian reported, citing Virginia court records. The judge ordered Moore to sell his house to satisfy the debt in 2013. But that was halted by his ex-wife after Moore paid her about two-thirds of what he owed.

The president said last week he intends to nominate Stephen Moore to fill a vacancy on the Fed's seven-member board, though he has not yet officially submitted the nomination. Moore is a former Trump campaign adviser who helped design the 2017 tax cuts and the co-authored "Trumponomics." He did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

A conservative economic analyst and frequent Federal Reserve critic, Moore also made some unfavorable news last week, when it was reported that he has a $75,328 lien for unpaid taxes, and for penalties and interest that may accrue from 2014, according to court records in Montgomery County, Maryland.