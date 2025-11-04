Trump re-nominates billionaire Jared Isaacman to run NASA after previously sidelining him

President Trump has decided once again to nominate Jared Isaacman to serve as his NASA administrator, he announced Tuesday evening, months after withdrawing the tech billionaire and private astronaut's nomination because of concerns about his political leanings.

Mr. Trump nominated Isaacman to the Senate-confirmed post last year, but announced in late May he had decided to withdraw Isaacman after a "thorough review" of his "prior associations."

Weeks after the withdrawal, the president went further in expressing his concerns about Isaacman's credentials. At the time, Mr. Trump acknowledged that he thought Isaacman "was very good," but had been "surprised to learn" that Isaacman was a "blue-blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before."

Federal Election Commission records show Isaacman has donated to Democratic congressional candidates and Democratic aligned groups, though he has also given some money to Republicans. Isaacman has described himself as "relatively apolitical" and a "right-leaning moderate," and said he disclosed his political donations to Democrats prior to his nomination.

Isaacman has had the endorsement of a powerful fellow tech entrepreneur, Mr. Trump's former adviser, Elon Musk. Isaacman, the CEO and founder of credit card-processing company Shift4, has been a close collaborator with Musk ever since buying his first chartered flight with Musk's company SpaceX. He bought a series of spaceflights from SpaceX, which has extensive contracts with NASA to transport astronauts and equipment.

The president and Musk had a very public falling-out earlier this year, but are now on better terms. Last week, Mr. Trump told reporters he and Musk have spoken "on and off" since sitting together at conservative activist Charlie Kirk's funeral last month in Arizona and that their relationship is "good."

Earlier this year, Mr. Trump suggested that he withdrew Isaacman's nomination in part because of his relationship with Musk, saying he "thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon's corporate life."

Isaacman said on X he "only know[s] Elon professionally" and does not own any equity in SpaceX, but he has a "firsthand appreciation for what he and his companies have accomplished."

Mr. Trump made no mention of his previous decision to nominate and then withdraw Isaacman in his Tuesday evening announcement of the re-nomination on his Truth Social platform.

"This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of NASA," Trump posted. "Jared's passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era."

Isaacman thanked the president and the "space-loving community" Tuesday in a post on X, writing: "I am not sure how I earned the trust of so many, but I will do everything I can to live up to those expectations."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been serving as interim NASA administrator. The president on Tuesday praised Duffy for doing an "incredible job."

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee approved Isaacman's nomination in late April and a vote by the full Senate had been expected when Mr. Trump announced he was yanking the nomination.