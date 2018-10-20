Trump to speak in Nevada in his third consecutive day of rallies -- live stream

President Trump is in Elko, Nevada, Saturday to rally for Sen. Dean Heller and other Republican candidates in the state. It's his third campaign rally in three days.

Heller is facing Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen and is considered the most vulnerable Republican up for re-election in the Senate this year, as Hillary Clinton won Nevada in 2016.

Mr. Trump has ramped up his campaign presence in the month before the midterm elections, urging large rally crowds to turn out to vote and ensure that Republicans keep the majority in Congress. He often spends much of his rally condemning Democrats, accusing them of being a "mob" unfit to govern. He is likely to repeat this message at the rally in Elko Saturday, as early voting begins on Saturday in the state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden rallied for Democratic candidates in Nevada on Saturday. He echoed Mr. Trump's talking points on the need to vote, albeit for politicians on the opposite side of the aisle, saying that "you've never participated in an election as consequential" as the one in November.

How to watch:

What: President Trump "Make America Great Again" rally

Where: Mountain West Aviation, Elko, Nevada

When: October 20, 2 p.m. ET

How to watch: On CBSN, featured in the live player above

Heller and Rosen met at their first and only debate on Friday, where the two traded barbs and interrupted each other often. Both candidates touted their bipartisanship, though when asked what could be done to ease political gridlock in Washington, Heller echoed Mr. Trump by blaming the media for divisiveness in the country.

Recent polls have shown the race between Heller and Rosen tightening. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed Heller two points ahead among likely voters. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates the race as a "toss up."

Mr. Trump visited Las Vegas earlier his month to rally for Heller and other statewide Republican candidates. The president criticized Rosen at the rally, calling her "Wacky Jacky" and saying that she would never vote with the president if elected to the Senate.

Mr. Trump began his western campaign tour on Thursday, when he rallied in Montana in support for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. Although Mr. Trump won Montana by 20 points, a September CBS News Battleground Tracker poll last month showed Tester leading Rosendale by two points. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates the race as "Edge Democrat." Mr. Trump also focused heavily on illegal immigration in this rally.

"This will be an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense," Mr. Trump said in Montana, referring to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a caravan of migrants from Honduras on their way to the American border. "As you know, I'm willing to send the military to protect our southern border if necessary."

On Friday, Mr. Trump rallied in Mesa, Arizona. He was promoting Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally, and spent much of the rally talking about undocumented immigrants, resurrecting the phrase "bad hombres" to describe criminals entering the country illegally. He also continued his attacks on Democrats, whom he called an "unhinged mob."