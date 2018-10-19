Trump rallies in Arizona as part of western tour

President Trump is in Mesa, Arizona, Friday evening to rally for Republican candidates in the state. This rally is part of a three-state tour through the west. President Trump held a rally in Montana on Thursday and is holding a rally in Elko, Nevada, on Saturday. The president is meeting at a roundtable with supporters and then headlining a fundraiser Friday evening.

The main focus of Mr. Trump's time in the state is supporting the candidacy of Rep. Martha McSally, who is locked in a challenging race with Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema to fill retiring Sen. Jeff Flake's Senate seat. The race has become increasingly contentious, with McSally accusing Sinema of "treason" at a debate earlier this week. Sinema has drawn fire for comments made during a radio interview in 2003, when she told the radio host to "go ahead" if he wanted to hypothetically join the Taliban.

How to watch:

What: President Trump "Make America Great Again" rally

Where: International Air Response, Mesa, Arizona

When: October 19, 9:30 p.m.

How to watch: On CBSN, or the live player above

Arizonans have also faced a barrage of negative ads by both candidates throughout the election cycle. Sinema has also raised nearly $4 million more than McSally. Although Mr. Trump won Arizona in 2016 by nearly four points, Democrats are hopeful that they can capture Flake's seat, if younger, urban and Hispanic voters turn out in November. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates the race as "Edge Democrat."

Mr. Trump visited Montana Thursday evening to rally for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. Mr. Trump focused heavily on illegal immigration in his speech, and will likely do so at Friday's rally as well, given Arizona's proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"This will be an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense," Mr. Trump said, referring to a caravan of migrants from Honduras on their way to the American border. "As you know, I'm willing to send the military to protect our southern border if necessary." He also said at one point that "Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs."