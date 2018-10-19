Dean Heller, Jacky Rosen meet for debate in critical Nevada Senate race

Republican Sen. Dean Heller and his Democratic opponent, Rep. Jacky Rosen, are meeting for their first debate Friday evening. Heller is considered to be vulnerable, since he's the only Republican senator up for re-election this year in a state which Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Heller has closely tied himself to President Trump throughout the campaign. He described himself as "99 percent" against Mr. Trump before the 2016 election, and Mr. Trump threatened to support a primary candidate against Heller in early 2017. However, facing the threat of a primary, Heller became a prominent supporter of the president in the past year. Although he initially opposed the repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act, Heller then hopped on board, supporting an amendment which would have seriously constricted Medicaid access.

How to watch the Nevada Senate race debate:

What : Nevada Senate race debate

: Nevada Senate race debate Who: Senator Dean Heller (R-Nevada) and Representative Jacky Rosen (D-NV3)



Senator Dean Heller (R-Nevada) and Representative Jacky Rosen (D-NV3) Where : Las Vegas, Nevada



: Las Vegas, Nevada Date: October 19, 2018

October 19, 2018 Time: 10 p.m. ET



10 p.m. ET Online stream : CBSN, in player above (1-hour delay)



: CBSN, in player above (1-hour delay) Live stream: KLAS-TV (live at 9 p.m. ET)

Rosen is a first-term congresswoman and a former synagogue president representing southern Nevada and the suburbs around Las Vegas. Rosen has made health care a centerpiece of her campaign, and has repeatedly hit Heller for voting to repeal and replace the ACA. She is vacating her congressional seat to run for Senate, and the open seat is competitive. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates Rosen's congressional district as "Lean Democratic."

Recent polls have shown the race between Heller and Rosen tightening. Although a CNN poll from early October showed Rosen leading among likely voters 47 percent to 43 percent, an NBC News/Marist poll released the following week showed Heller leading Rosen among likely voters 46 percent to 44 percent. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll also showed Heller two points ahead among likely voters. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates the race as a "toss up."

Mr. Trump visited Las Vegas earlier in October to rally for Heller and other statewide Republican candidates. The president criticized Rosen at the rally, saying that she would never vote with the president if elected to the Senate.

"Remember this: Dean's Democrat opponent -- Wacky Jacky -- she doesn't get it," Mr. Trump said. "She's going to do whatever Pelosi and Schumer tell her to do," he said, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Trump will be attending another rally in Elko, Nevada, on Saturday.