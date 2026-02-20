Labor secretary's husband banned from building after department employees reported he sexually assaulted them, sources say

Washington — Shawn DeRemer, the husband of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has been told not to enter the department headquarters, after two women who work there reported that he had touched them inappropriately, according to sources familiar with the situation.

At least one Labor Department staff member filed a police report against DeRemer. According to a report filed with the Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by CBS News, the accuser said DeRemer had made sexual contact with her against her will on Dec. 18 at the Labor Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Administration officials told DeRemer not to enter the building, and the White House is aware of the situation, the sources said. The New York Times was first to report on the allegations against him. DeRemer, 57, is an anesthesiologist based in Portland. He's the president and executive medical director of a medical clinic and is licensed to practice medicine in several states.

Chavez-DeRemer previously served as mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon, followed by one term as a Republican congresswoman for the state. She's been the labor secretary since her confirmation last March.

CBS News has reached out to the Labor Department and DeRemer for comment. DeRemer's office in Portland declined to comment.