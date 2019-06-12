Trump to hold news conference with Polish president — live updates

President Trump is spending Wednesday at the White House with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The two leaders are meeting before holding a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Duda's visit comes amid reports that the president will announce the establishment of a military base dubbed "Fort Trump" in Poland, and send more troops there. CBS News has not independently confirmed those reports. Administration officials told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that there will be a "significant announcement" out of Mr. Trump's meeting with Duda, but gave no further details.

When Mr. Trump and Duda met in September, the leaders brought up the possibility of permanent U.S. military bases in Poland, something Duda believes would help deter Russian influence in the region. At the time, Duda said he wanted the proposed military base in Poland to be called "Fort Trump," to which Mr. Trump nodded.

The two leaders are set to have a signing ceremony at 1:40 p.m., followed by the Rose Garden presser at 2:15 p.m.