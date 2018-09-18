President Trump is meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda at the White House Tuesday. This is Duda's first official visit to the White House since Trump took office.

The two are expected to discuss trade, the military and security, according to the White House. Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda is also visiting the White House. The two presidents are expected to give a press conference at 2 p.m.

The press conference comes after the Senate Judiciary Committee announced Mr. Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of assaulting her in high school are expected to testify publicly before the committee next week. Mr. Trump said on Monday that Kavanaugh is one of the "finest" individuals, but expressed openness to a slight delay in his confirmation process. The press conference also comes after Mr. Trump announced another round of tariffs on Chinese goods and China retaliated with its own new round of tariffs. Mr. Trump on Monday also ordered the declassification of a slew of key Foreign Surveillance Intelligence Act (FISA) documents as requested by Republicans.

Duda has been Poland's president since 2015. Duda, according to the Polish government's website, said he expects to speak with Mr. Trump about the recent Three Seas Initiative, a summit of European Union countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Mr. Trump spoke at the summit in Warsaw, Poland, last year.

"I think that President Trump will want to hear from me about what happened today, because he was very interested in the Three Seas Initiative and, after all, he attended the Three Seas summit in Warsaw last year precisely because he liked very much that we are cooperating with each other, that we are together, that we are showing unity and that there are opportunities for development," Duda said, according to the Polish government.