Trump says U.S. maintaining current support levels for NATO would be "ridiculous"

President Trump said late Thursday it's "ridiculous" for the United States to continue its "one sided" relationship with NATO. His remarks came less than a week before a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "They were not there for us!!!" and Washington's relationship with NATO "is not reciprocal."

He has repeatedly lashed out at European allies over their response to the war in Iran, as several countries restricted the use of bases for U.S. forces, though he didn't consult with them in advance or involve them in any planning for its economic and security fallout.

The president has said he may try to pull the U.S. out of the alliance, though he would need Congress to approve such a step.

Mr. Trump insists he wants Europe to take the lead role for its own defense, and Washington has already moved to scale back commitments.

His post on Thursday included a chart displaying NATO spending amounts, with the United States investing vastly more than the other member states depicted.

Under pressure from Mr. Trump, NATO leaders agreed at a gathering last year to boost defense-related spending to five percent of GDP by 2035.

The upcoming NATO summit, which will bring together 32 member states, will be held in the Turkish capital Tuesday and Wednesday.

The alliance, founded in 1949, grew into a U.S.-led defense force credited with maintaining stability in Europe, keeping the Soviet Union at bay and solidifying Washington as a world power for decades to come.

