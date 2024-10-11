Trump campaign requested use of military aircraft for final stage of campaign

A look at the increased security at Trump's Butler rally

Washington — Former President Donald Trump's campaign requested military assets to enhance his security in the final weeks of the campaign in the wake of threats to his life, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

In emails to the White House and the Secret Service late last week, the Trump campaign requested that a military aircraft be used to transport the former president before the election, according to the sources. The request also included expanded flight restrictions over Trump's residences and campaign rallies, as well as the use of ballistic glass — a security measure the former president is already receiving.

The Washington Post first reported the requests Friday.

The development follows two assassination attempts against Trump since July. He was also the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving a Pakistani national with ties to Iran. The country holds the former president and his administration officials responsible for a drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

President Biden seemed receptive to the enhanced campaign security measures on Friday, telling reporters he "told the department to give him every, every single thing he needs."

"As long as he doesn't ask for F-15s," Mr. Biden said at the White House.

He said the Republican presidential nominee should be treated as if "he were a sitting president."

"If it fits within that category, that's fine," he added. "But if it doesn't, he shouldn't."

The enhanced security is a break from precedent. No presidential nominee or former president in recent history has been transported by military plane before an election.

After the second assassination attempt against Trump, Mr. Biden signed a bipartisan bill that bolsters the Secret Service protection for major presidential and vice presidential candidates. The bill requires Secret Service to apply the same standards in determining the number of agents needed to protect the president, vice president and the major candidates for those offices.

In a statement to CBS News, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said Trump "is receiving the highest levels of protection."

"Assistance from the Department of Defense is regularly provided for the former President's protection, to include explosive ordnance disposal, canine units, and airlift transportation," he said. "Other enhancements the Secret Service has is providing includes Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) over the former President's residence and when he travels. Additionally, the former President is receiving the highest level of technical security assets which include unmanned aerial vehicles, counter unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics and other advanced technology systems."

Guglielmi said the Secret Service will "continue to adjust and enhance its protective posture as needed to mitigate evolving threats."

