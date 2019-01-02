President Trump is meeting with his Cabinet Wednesday morning, on the 12th day of the partial government shutdown that so far has no end in sight.

Later in the day he'll meet with top Republicans and top Democrats in the Situation Room, in a closed-press conversation negotiating border security and the shutdown. Mr. Trump is demanding funding for his border wall, funding Democrats say they won't give him. That meeting is set for 3 p.m. The dynamics in Washington are shifting quickly, with Democrats taking control of the House officially on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the president has lashed out at incoming Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who wrote a scathing op-ed claiming the president has failed to live up to the mantle of his office and has weakened America on the world stage.

"Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn't. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!" the president tweeted Wednesday.